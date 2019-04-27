|
|
Charles Albert Perkins, Jr. a resident of Rich Heights in North Bennington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning April 24, 2019 . The son of Charles W. Perkins and Margaret (Young) Perkins he was born in Bennington and attended school North Bennington where he graduated North Bennington High School, he furthered his education at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, NY and attended North Adam's State College for computers. Charles served as a radio operator and communications supervisor in the US Armed Forces for 12 years. Charles had worked at Jard Company, Bijur Lubricating Company and retired from T&M Enterprises as a Technician. In earlier years he operated a propane delivery business and a television repair business and was a journeyman electrician. Charles was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed the out of doors including hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed bowling and traveling across the country with his wife Sally. He leaves his mother Margaret Perkins of Chester, wife Sally Perkins who he married September 4, 1965 at The Federated Church of East Arlington, daughter Felicia Perkins of Hoosick Falls, sons Adam and wife Dawn Perkins of Pownal, Alexander Perkins of Hoosick Falls and Chaz Perkins of North Bennington, brother Peter and wife Penney Perkins of California, sisters Doris and husband Mark McKeon of Chester and Bonnie and husband Dave Squiers of White Creek, grandchildren Aaron, Joshua, Ryan, Seth, Hailey, Dylan, Gage, Garritt and Payton. Services will be held at a later date at the family lot in Grandview Cemetery in Shafstbury. Memorial gifts may be made to the in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 27, 2019