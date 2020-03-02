|
Charles B. "Charlie" Palmer, 84, a resident of Palmer Drive, Pownal, and a long-time former member of the Vermont State Legislature, died unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY surrounded by his family. Born in North Adams, MA on August 27, 1935 he was the son of the late Harley A. and Selma Ford (Mason) Palmer. Charlie received his early education at Oak Hill School in Pownal where he graduated in 1949. He then attended Williamstown High School where he was a member of the Class of 1953. In high school Charlie was a member of the Future Farmers of America and in 1952 was named the Young Farmer of the Year in the state of Massachusetts. Charlie married the former Priscilla T. Boyer on November 26, 1953 at St. Raphael's Church in Williamstown. Charlie and Priscilla took over the family truck farm operation in 1977 wholesaling sweet corn, tomatoes, pumpkins and a variety of small vegetables. Together with his son Allen, they milked Holsteins on the farm until 1986. They also operated a vegetable stand on the farm until the late 1990's when they started a pick-your own strawberry farm. Very active in the community for many years, Charlie was a former Pownal lister, town agent, justice of the peace and town moderator. He represented Pownal in the state legislature for six terms from 1987 -1998. During this period, he served as Vice-Chair of Appropriations in the House. He also began bringing the Pownal 6th Grade classes to an overnight trip to Montpelier. This was one of the great joys of his life. During his time in Montpelier he was joined by his wife Priscilla every day the legislature was in session. He was a founding member and past president of the Southwestern Vermont Holstein Club and was also past president of the Vermont Holstein Association. Charlie was a member of the Bennington County Agriculture Conservation Service and was named Man of the Year in 1972. He was a member of the Mt. Anthony Masonic Lodge # 13, F&AM for 35 years and also was a former director of the Bank of Bennington and the Co-Operative Insurance Board for many years. Throughout his life Charlie loved to hunt, fish, trap and take the family camper to South Texas for the winter months. He enjoyed spending time in his garden, his grand-children and great-grandchildren, spending time with his friends and family and especially the love of his life and his high school sweetheart to whom he was married for 66 years, Priscilla Boyer Palmer. Survivors beside his wife include a daughter, Debbie Tetreault of South Windsor, CT; a son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Laura Palmer of Williamstown, VT; two grandchildren, Stephen (Erin) Palmer of Williamstown, MA and Christie Palmer of Pownal; two great-grandchildren, Elsa and Boden Palmer; a sister, Mary Louise (Warren) Mason of North Pownal; two step grand-children, Shannon (Mason) Alexander of Barre and Adam Boyle of Missouri; two step-great-grandchildren, Adeline and Jocelyn Alexandra and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at the family lot in Oak Hill Cemetery, Pownal in the Spring. Should friends desire memorial contributions in Charles Palmer's memory may be made to the Pownal Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 2, 2020