Charles Edward Gabrus, 92 a resident of Cleveland Avenue, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, WW II Navy veteran, former Shaftsbury fireman, member of Redeemer Lutheran and the Catholic Church, Leader at Stanley Tools, gardener, fisherman, die hard Red Sox fan and a friend to all he met passed away at the Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday May 4, 2019. Charles was born on June 28, 1926 to Polish immigrants Joachim and Teofilia (Trubisz) Gabrus in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY. He was very proud of his Polish heritage. Charles attended Glen Cove schools until one month before graduating he enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17. He became a gunner on the USS Josiah Cohen. His ship was one of the first ships into Nagasaki after they dropped the Atomic Bomb to bring in medical supplies. After the service he was a foreman for Columbia Record Company on Long Island where they produced vinyl records. In 1959 with his family, they moved to Bennington to manage the Sky Top Motel. Later, before retiring Charles worked at Stanley Tools, Eagle Square Plant for 25 years. Charles is now with his wife Jessie Mildred (Darby) Gabrus in heaven. They were married on November 24, 1948 in Elkton, MD. The proud father of Donald L. Gabrus and his wife Starlene Rice and Bruce E. Gabrus and his wife Bonita Bushee, grandfather of six grandchildren, Donald Jr., Brenda, Kevin, Bernice, Becky and Kelly and 13 great grandchildren, Brittni, Briana, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Savannah, Bailey, Isaiah, Bethany, Lexie, Ryker, Maddox, Bronson and Kylin, 2 great great grandchildren Ryleigh and Jackson. He also leaves one loving sister Sophie Luzynski, he was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters Mary, Rose, John, Ann, William, Joseph whom was killed in France during World War II, Alexander, Blanche, Stella and Frank. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 11 at 2 pm at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home with Reverend Frederick McGee officiating, burial will follow in the family lot in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 1-2pm. Memorial gifts may be made to The Redeemer Lutheran Church in his memory in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 7, 2019