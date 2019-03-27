|
Charles Toro, Jr., 71, of Bennington died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A Prayer Service will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. Burial will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30AM. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday March 29, 2019 from 5-9PM. The full obituary can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 27, 2019