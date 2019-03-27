Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church
Bennington, VT
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Toro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Toro Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Toro Jr. Obituary
Charles Toro, Jr., 71, of Bennington died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A Prayer Service will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. Burial will take place in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30AM. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday March 29, 2019 from 5-9PM. The full obituary can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now