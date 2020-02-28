|
|
Charles Ulrich peacefully fulfilled his life as the sun set behind Mount Anthony on February 20. Charlie, a resident of the Vermont Veterans Home since June, 2018, was surrounded by his family at his passing at the Veterans Home.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 1, 1929. His parents, Albert and Anne (Janulewit) Ulrich, were German immigrants. Charlie served in the US Navy after high school. In 1953 he graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, with a degree in electrical engineering. Charlie met Loretta Tracy while in college and they were married in Potsdam, NY.
Charlie and Loretta moved to Bennington in 1953. The family grew to six children as Charlie first worked at Union Carbide then commuted to Sprague Electric in North Adams. Charlie loved to share the outdoors with his family. Sledding by their home on Morgan Street, skiing at Prospect Mountain, golfing at the Mount Anthony Country Club, and fishing in the local streams are just a few of the adventures everyone enjoyed. The family moved to California in the late 60's.
He loved his family that expanded and shifted as the years passed. He was a Boy Scout leader, a ski instructor, a zoning board member, and a Hospice volunteer. He based a foundation of faith in the practice of AA, the Self-realization program, and being a Quaker.
Surviving daughters are Joan and Tracey, and surviving sons are Paul, David, and John. Charlie's oldest son Brian passed in 1993 and his first wife Loretta passed in 1996. His partner, Deb Dickinson of Fly Creek, NY, along with ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.
The family thanks the staff of the Vermont Veterans Home for welcoming Charlie into their community in June of 2018, and for their quality care and compassion during the final days of his journey. Staff from Bayada Hospice also provided heartfelt support during Charlie's final week at the Veterans Home. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Sunday, April 5, from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm at The Publyk House, Harwood Hill, Bennington, VT.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 28, 2020