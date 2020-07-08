Charlotte Killian Yoder, 76, of White River Junction, Vermont, beloved daughter, beloved sister, beloved friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, at Valley Terrace Assisted Living there. Born on November 8, 1943, Charlotte was the eldest child of Anita Scott Killian of North Berwick, Maine and Edgar Walter Killian of Dearborn, Michigan. Nicknamed "Sha-shee" and "Scarlet" by her siblings, she was raised in the "Killian Clan" at 203 Crescent Boulevard, Bennington, Vermont, a neighborhood filled with childhood chums, sunlit hollyhocks, snowy Christmases and white clapboard houses.



As a young Vermonter, Charlotte attended the Girl Scouts' "Camp Hochelaga" at South Hero on Lake Champlain and summer vacations at the beaches of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Ocean Park, Maine with her family.



Charlotte was baptized into Christianity as a young adult at the First Baptist Church, Bennington, where she sang in the choir and was a leading member of the Youth Group there. She attended the Graded School, Elementary School, Junior and Senior High School, all public schools at Bennington Vermont, graduating from "Benhi" with the class of 1961. She and classmate Harley Hurlburt produced the 1961 high school yearbook, "The Catamount." After graduation, Charlotte attended Tufts University and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School, in Boston.



Charlotte was an executive secretary at the financial firm of Eaton and Howard, Boston, and at Texas Instruments and ITT Electronics in Tennessee. She returned to the Vermont where she was a gracious staff member at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire.



Charlotte loved art, cooking and gladioli. She was a gentle person who also loved people and a party, where she cooked "spag" spaghetti, and made homemade donuts for her siblings.



She is survived by sister Constance Killian Escher, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; sister Patricia Killian of White River Junction; brother Edgar Walter Killian, Jr, of Bethel; and sister Elizabeth Killian of East Montpelier, all Vermont residents.



Her early marriage to Robert Yoder ended in divorce.



Arrangements were made with Knight Funeral Home of White River Junction, Vermont.



At Bennington in third grade, Charlotte portrayed "Beloved Belindy" in the "Raggedy Ann and Andy" play, complete with white mittened hands and a red yarn wig. She will always remain our "Beloved Charlotte," daughter, sister, friend.



