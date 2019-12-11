|
Charlotte T. Parks, 95, a resident of Kirby Hollow road, passed away December 8, 2019 at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, VT. Charlotte was born in Dorset on July 16, 1924 the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie McWayne Tobin. She received her early education in the one room school house in Dorset and was a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary. Charlotte worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company for several years and worked as an administrator assistant at the Dorset Nursing Association. She loved baking and was known for her cookies and pies. She was very active in the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. She was an avid reader, a 4-H Club Leader, enjoyed craft projects and knitting. Charlotte is survived by her children Cheryl Larson of Sandgate, Eva Bushee of Hindsdale, NH, Anita Howard of Newnon, GA and Larry Parks and his wife Rebecca of Arlington, 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond John Parks whom she married in Granville, NY on November 3, 1945. Funeral services for Charlotte will be held this Friday at 3:00PM at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Charlotte's memory may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 11, 2019