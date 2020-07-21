On Friday, June 17, 2020, Cheryl Stillson passed at the age of 64. Cheryl was born March 1956 in Bennington, VT to Arthur "Bun" Guyette and Kathleen Kinney Guyette. She is a six generation Manchesterite, attending Manchester Elementary and Burr and Burton Seminary. She graduated with a BS in Animal. Science from the University of Vermont in 1978 and is member of the Alpha Zeta Honor Society. On August 23, 1980 she married Richard Stillson. They were blessed by two amazing daughters, Abray who lives in Washington, DC and Hayleigh who lives in Tampa, FL. Abray is married to Andrew Huber, who is like a son. She is also survived by her dear sister Melissa Klick and her husband Jim Klick from Sunderland, VT plus a niece, several nephews and cousins. Cheryl pursued a career in veterinary medicine in Vermont, California and North Carolina. returning to Manchester in 1982. Cheryl worked at the Mark Skinner Library and the Manchester Community Library where she was Director of Collections. After retiring in October 2019, Cheryl traveled to visit her children and explore southern wildlife areas. Cheryl was a passionate reader, gardener and flower arranger, birder and traveler. She toured most of the National Parks in the Lower 48 and camped her way across the country in 1978. She would make other cross country treks with her family in the years to come, as well as a multitude of shorter adventures. Cheryl always made time to help those in need and to mentor lost souls. Innumerable people were inspired by her kindness, intelligence, quick wit, courage and indomitable spirit. She believed she could so she did. Visiting hours and a celebration of Cheryl's life will be held Sunday July 26, 2020 from 2-4pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. For those attending please wear a mask due to Corona Virus. This is mandatory!
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Cheryl's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or the Second Chance Animal Center, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.