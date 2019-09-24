Home

Cheryl Labshere Obituary
Cheryl Labshere, 74, passed away on Friday September 20, at Albany Medical Center. She was the wife of Robert Labshere.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday September 25th, at 12:00 pm from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Relatives and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 am, until the start of the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, who are handling the arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed at maharfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 24, 2019
