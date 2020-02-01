|
Christine A. Mason, 68, a resident of Webb St. in Bennington died Thursday January 30, 2020 at the Center for Living and Rehabilitation following a long illness.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday February 3, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 7:00 p.m.
The graveside service will be held at the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday February 4, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 1, 2020