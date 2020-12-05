Christine Mary Cheseldine died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Ridge Rest Assisted Living in Columbus, NC, due to Parkinson's Disease.
She was born Christine Mary Wilson in Preston, England on December 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Albert and Marie (Morgan) Wilson. She married her husband, David, in 1958 and later that year emigrated to Toronto, Canada and subsequently to Bennington, Vermont in 1966. She obtained a degree in accounting from North Adams State College and subsequently worked for a number of local businesses including Ed Levin Jewelry and KG Enterprises. She and her husband retired to Middletown Springs, Vermont and subsequently to Tryon, NC and enjoyed outdoor activities and travel. She was active in a local hiking club and her church, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Christine is survived by two sons, Stephen of Philadelphia, PA and his daughter, Catherine; and Neil and his wife, Torah (Tomasi) and sons Luke and Eli of Brunswick, ME.
She is predeceased by her husband, David, in 2002 and her eldest son, Andrew, in September 2020.
No service will be held. A graveside committal service will be held at the Middletown Springs cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Christine's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 - Tribute Page Link: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1712&np=true