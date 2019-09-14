|
|
Christopher Edwards, 46, formerly of Bennington, Vermont
Christopher Robin Edwards, 46, son of Steven and Nancy Edwards, brother of Peter Edwards, left this life peacefully on August 25, 2019. Chris was born in Alexandria Bay, New York, and raised in Monkton and Bennington, Vermont, where he graduated from Mt. Anthony Union High School. He went to Bard College in Annendale-on-Hudson, New York, where he studied photography. He took a third year at the San Francisco College of Art and graduated from Bard with a major in art photography.
After graduation, Christopher returned to San Francisco and began his professional career as an architectural photographer working with notable photographers. Chris later became the Head of the Beinecke Digital Studio at Beinecke Library of Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.
In 2014, he and his family moved to Los Angeles where Chris became the Digital Imaging Architect for the Getty Research Institute of Los Angeles, a job that took him all over the world and gave him international renown in his field. Chris had both hands-on and managerial responsibility for all digital assets and production at The Getty.
Chris was in love with photography his whole life. National Geographic magazine was an early source of inspiration. His grandfather, an executive at Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, New York, gave him an endless supply of cameras, film, and processing throughout his formative years. His other loves included technology, making pithy posts on Instagram, D-I-Y, estate sales, vintage scooters and motorcycles, family, and the entire city of Los Angeles. Chris was an active member in scooter clubs in New Haven and San Francisco. He was famous among his friends and associates for his adventurous palate. He always sought and found the best, most unusual foods - taco trucks to crickets to Korean BBQ and much more - all over LA and wherever he traveled.
Chris was bright, energetic, kind, loving, and had a sharp sense of humor. He was a great friend loved by so many, a deeply devoted and loving son and brother, and an adoring and attentive father to his son Asher, 8, and daughter Sophie, 6.
He's survived by his wife Jessica Libero Edwards and their two children, of Branford, Connecticut; his parents of Cornwall, Vermont; his brother, Peter, of the Czech Republic; as well as innumerable friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is greatly missed. Chris is laid to rest in Branford, Connecticut.
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 14, 2019