|
|
Cindy Lou Tifft, 50, a resident of White Creek Road in North Bennington, passed away January 30, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Cindy was born in Bennington on March 6, 1969 the daughter of the late Edward W. and Catherine L.(Church) Devlin. She attended Bennington schools graduating from Mt. Anthony Union High School class of 1987. Cindy worked locally for Walmart for over 20 years. She worked for Walt's Towing and for the last 2 years for Dollar General in Arlington where she was the assistant manager. Cindy was very involved in her community. She was President of the Mt. Anthony Booster Club, she was on the committee for the Cancer Center Community Crusaders and a volunteer and a committee member for the for several years. Since the age of 5, Cindy attended and loved watching dirt track racing. She loved watching Kenny Tremont Jr. And Timothy Davis. She had an extensive racing family that would always come together at Lebanon Valley Speedway, Malta, Devil's Bowl and many other area dirt tracks. She loved attending craft shows and going shopping. She enjoyed listening to country music and some classic rock. Her true passion in her life was spending time with her family. Cindy is survived by her husband Marcus Tifft of North Bennington whom she married September 22, 1990, her children Lance Tifft and his girlfriend Rebecca Butler of North Bennington and Brittany Tifft and her boyfriend Damian Adams also of North Bennington, her brothers Robert Hurley of Pownal, Edward and Patrick Hurley both of Pennsylvania, Andy Hurley of Salem, NY and John Hurley(Sue) of Granville, NY, her sisters Judy Cross of Texas and Terry Catellier(Dean) of Cambridge, NY and Tammy Winters and her grandson Lance Tifft, Jr., aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Devlin on December 27, 2007, her father Edward Devlin on July 29, 2014 daughter Kittley Tifft and her sister Rebecca Hurley who passed away December 9, 2009. Funeral services for Cindy will be held Friday February 7, 2020 at 11am at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4-7pm when the family will be in attendance. Interment will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Cindy's memory may be made to the Cancer Center Community Crusaders Cancer Patient Fund, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 4, 2020