WILLSBORO-Claire Freda Douglas (Lampron) of Willsboro, NY and formerly a long time resident of Williamstown, MA passed away on March 11, 2019 in Plattsburgh, NY. She was 89 years old.
Claire was born on July 11, 1929 in Barre, VT to Antonio and Matilda (Rheume) Lampron. She was raised in Bennington, VT and lived most of her life in Williamstown, MA.
Claire was always very active and outgoing. She was a 60 plus year member of Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown, MA. She could always be seen attending games and events of her children. Claire and her husband Roy enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 25 years after they retired. She developed many new friendships at every stage of her life.
Claire is survived by her husband of 69 years, Royden H. Douglas of Willsboro, NY; their three children, Martin J. Douglas (and wife Karen) of La Lande Chasles, France, Glen R. Douglas (and wife Anne) of Castro Valley, CA, and Nancy Douglas Farrell (David) of South Burlington, VT; four grandchildren, Jake and Caroline Douglas and David and Taylor Farrell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 16, 2019