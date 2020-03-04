|
Clarence James Mattison of Navarra, FL, 86, passed away February 29, 2020. Born on April 4, 1933, he was the oldest son of Ralph C. and Mildred E. (Crosier) Mattison. He attended Pownal schools and graduated from Bennington High School in 1951, after serving in the Army in Germany Armor Unit, he attended and graduated from St. Joseph College in Bennington. His first employment was with W.H. Eddington Chevrolet Garage in the Parts Department in 1951 and after the Army. From there he went to Bennington Garage Auto Parts Store in 1960, and then Auto City Carquest Auto Parts in 1984 retiring from there in 1997. Most of his life he lived in Pownal, VT. Upon retirement, he moved to Navarra, Florida with his wife, Dona, who he married April 29, 1989.
He was a Charter member of the East Pownal Fire Department in 1970, serving a term as Fire Chief from 1990 to 1993 where he remained as an honorary member after his move to Florida. He was a Charter member of Post 90 American Legion in Pownal where he was a part of the Bingo that the American Legion held each week, Captain of the Color Guard, and served a term as Commander. In 1960 he joined the Bennington Lodge of Masons.
Survivors besides his wife, are two daughters, Kelley (James) Potter of Pownal and Liza (Andrew) Sparta of Shaftsbury, two sons, Casey and Flynn (Christina) of Pownal, a step-daughter, Crystal, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, one sister, April (Robert) Knapp of Pownal, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret, his parents, two sisters, Jannette Bishop and Lenora Beals of Pownal, and two brothers, Chester of Richmond, VA, and Perry of Pownal.
At his request a special thanks to Crystal.
There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Lewis Funeral Home, Navarra, Florida.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 4, 2020