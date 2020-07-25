Claudia P. Hansen a former resident of Sunderland passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Florida. She was born in Staten Island on December 18, 1943 to George and Florence Collins. She and her husband Roger moved to Vermont from the city to raise their family where she was involved in her community in various capacities especially children's activities and projects. They moved to Florida in 1996 for health reasons. She leaves her children Eric Hansen and wife Patricia, Heather Gilbert and husband Arthur and Jennifer Hansen, brother Willard Collins, grandchildren Matthew and Michaela Hansen, Katherine and Rick Gilbert. A Celebration of Life was held in Edgewater Florida on July 10th, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at the family lot is Ira Allen Cemetery on August 3 at 11am with Reverend Kathleen Clark officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
.