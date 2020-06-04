Clifford Gregory Harrington
1948 - 2020
Clifford Gregory Harrington , 71, of Garden Mobile Home Park, Route 9 West, Bennington, Vermont passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at the Bennington Health & Rehab Center in Bennington, Vt.

Born June 21, 1948 in Bennington, he was the son of Marilynne E. (Hall) Harrington and the late Clifford B. Harrington and grew up on Meadow Lane in Shaftsbury. He attended Shaftsbury Elementary schools and later graduated from the North Bennington High School. He soon enlisted in the Navy where he learned his trade as an Electrician.

After a honorable discharge , Greg returned to this area where he became a Vermont State Master electrician and worked for several manufacturers including Mack Molding, Johnson Controls and United McGill.

Greg loved deer hunting back in his younger years and had a camp at Dry Brook Hollow in Arlington, Vermont. As he got older, he became an avid airplane radio control (R.C.) owner/operator, flying his planes in Pownal and White Creek, New York.

Gregory is survived by his brother Handolph "Gomer" B. Harrington of Bennington, Vt and his younger brother and wife Rickey L. and Donna M. Harrington of Glastenbury, Vt. Also surviving are four nephews; Joel, Nathan, Reuben and David and a niece April.

There will be no calling hours. Greg will be buried later this summer at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery, Randolph, Vermont where his family will be in attendance.

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
