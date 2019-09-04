|
|
Curtis D. Senecal, 74, a resident of Breese Hollow Road in Hoosick Falls, NY, died Monday August 26, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center following a long illness.
He was born in Bennington, Vermont on May 19, 1945. He was the son of the late Cassius and Alice (Sausville) Senecal. He received his education in Hoosick Falls.
He married the former Dale M. Lafond on April 11, 1970.
Curtis was retired, but was previously employed at Salem Tractor Supply in Salem, NY. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a member of the NRA. He loved the outdoors, yard work, gardening, and working around his house. He also enjoyed antiquing, motorcycle riding, coin collecting, metal detecting and just going for a drive.
Survivors include his wife Dale Lafond of Bennington, Vermont, and several children: Melissa White and her husband David of Davenport, Florida; Shawn Senecal of Davenport, Florida; and Shane Senecal of Hoosick Falls, NY, a grandson Parker White of Davenport, Florida, and a sister, Jacqueline McGrath of Denver, Colorado.
Funeral services for Curtis will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
If friends desire, contributions in memory of Curtis may be made to the family through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home at 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 4, 2019