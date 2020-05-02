Cynthia Ann Knapp, 81, a resident of Sweet Road in North Bennington, VT died Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY following a brief illness.
She was born in Brattleboro, VT April 17, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Kathleen (Fremeau) Lane. Cynthia received her education in Bennington. She married Raymond F. Knapp Jr. on May 10, 2003 in Bennington.
In earlier years Cynthia had been employed at National Hanger, the Pownal Tannery and the BenMont Paper Company.
Her family was her main interest. She enjoyed collecting stamps and camping with friends.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond F. Knapp Jr. of North Bennington; her children, Donna Campbell, Cynthia Merrow, Walter Cross and Brenda Aiken all of Bennington and Johnny Cross of Halfmoon, NY. Ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her brother and sisters, Mike Lane of CT, Kathleen Dewey of CT, Margaret Morse of Colorado and Arlene Marsden of Florida. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by a son Alfred Cross and three brothers Ronny, Ralph and James Lane.
Visitation will be held at the convenience of the family
Due to Covid 19 there will not be a public funeral service.
A graveside committal service will be held at the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery in Bennington on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Cynthia Ann Knapp may be made to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 2, 2020.