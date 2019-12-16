Home

Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Cynthia McDonough


1960 - 2019
Cynthia McDonough Obituary
Cynthia 1960 - 2019 McDonough McDonough, Cynthia of Brattleboro, VT, formerly Quincy, died December 9, 2019.

Cherished daughter of Marie (Joy) Peroni and the late George H. McDonough. Loving sister of Les McDonough and her husband Richard Purtle of Shelburn Falls and Pamela Donovan and her husband Dennis and their daughter Jillian of Abington. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 16, 2019
