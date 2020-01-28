|
Daniel J. Taber, 44, devoted husband and father, passed away on Friday January 24th, 2020. He resided on Scott Street with his wife Lisa (Hale) Taber and their daughters Kacie and Kylie.
Daniel was born on January 14, 1976, in Boston , MA, son of Richard and Margaret (Dwyer) Taber of North Hoosick, NY. Daniel graduated from H.F.C.S., class of 1994 and received an Associates Degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed at G.A. Bove Fuels in Mechanicville, NY, as the Fleet Manager.
Daniel enjoyed riding his Harley "Marvin", snowmobiling and camping with his family, and was a loud and proud Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a member of the, Shaftsbury Snow Pilots, Polaris Hunting Club and a fan of the Adirondacks, especially Newcomb, ADK for life. He was a dirt car fan his favorite driver was Kenny Tremont # 115. Daniel liked to work with his hands, helping people, most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors other than his parents, wife and children include his brother Zachary (Nicole) Taber of North Hoosick, NY, also several nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by a brother Jason Taber who died in 2018.
Funeral services will be Thursday January 30th, at 6:00 pm, from the Jermain Hall in White Creek, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the Hall on Thursday from 2:00 pm until the start of the service. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Taber Memorial Fund for his Daughters at Trustco Bank or through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 28, 2020