Darlene M. Jacobs, 68, a resident of North Branch Street, passed away February 25, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at Noon at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. A visiting hour will be held from 11-12, one hour prior to the service. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 4, 2020