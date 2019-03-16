Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Interment
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ira Allen Cemetery
Hill Farm Rd
Sunderland, VT
View Map
David C. Fedorka Obituary
David Clarence Fedorka, 68, of Crescent Manor Rehabilitation, passed out of the mortal realm on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born August 8, 1951, son of the late Clarence and Rita (Williams) Fedorka in Stamford, Ct. where he was raised and attended school. He was a talented carpenter by trade, as was his father. When his parents went into semi-retirement and moved to Sunderland, Vt in 1973, he relocated there with them. In 1983 he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. Because of his injuries,David was known to many people in area social service agencies. David was lucky enough to be helped by many wonderful people over the years. In spite of having limited dexterity, he grew lemon trees, collected and built model cars and was an avid photographer. He is survived by his sister Diane M. Wechter and cousins in Millerton NY, Maryland, and California. Interment will be in the Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland on Hill Farm Rd on Tuesday April 15th at 10 am.

The Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington is assisting the family at this time.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 16, 2019
