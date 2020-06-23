David Charles Brown
1936 - 2020
David Charles Brown, 83, a resident of Barbers Pond Road, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. Funeral services for David will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11am at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Park Lawn Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm. For the full obituary and to send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
