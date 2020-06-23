David Charles Brown, 83, a resident of Barbers Pond Road, passed away Friday June 19, 2020. Funeral services for David will be held Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11am at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Park Lawn Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm. For the full obituary and to send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 23, 2020.