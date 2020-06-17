David N. Cook, 77, a resident of West Road Park in Bennington went home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 14, 2020. Mr. Cook passed away peacefully at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. He was eager to see his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of David's life will be announced at a later date.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the family lot at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward, NY.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 17, 2020.