E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
David Richard Peterson


2000 - 2020
David Richard Peterson Obituary
David Richard Peterson, 19, a resident of East Road in Shaftsbury died suddenly Thursday February 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Petersburgh, New York.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday February 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral will be held at the North Pownal Congregational Church on Saturday February 29, at 10:30 a.m. A processional will follow to Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington, VT.

To read the complete obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2020
