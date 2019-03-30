|
Delora E. Marmillo, 86, passed away on Thursday March 28th at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. She resided on Pine Valley Road with her husband of sixty-six years, Frank J. Marmillo.
Delora was born on May 4, 1932, in Pittstown, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Neva (Lewis) Brundige. She was educated at schools in the Pittstown area. Delora worked at the Bennington Price Chopper for twenty-four years, as a cashier. She enjoyed time spent with her family and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls.
Survivors other than her husband Frank include their children Debra Keough (Roy) of Greenwich, NY, Francis Marmillo (Linda) of Hoosick, NY, Michael Marmillo (Christine) of Bennington, VT, grandchildren Steven Marmillo (Yolanda), Alicia Dickie (Aaron), Nicole Marmillo, great grandchildren Wyatt Dickie, Joseph Cash Dickie, also several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters Irene Church, Anna Houser also two brothers George and Lewis Brundige.
Funeral services will be Wednesday April 3rd, at 11:00 am, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday April 2nd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the start of the service. The burial will follow the service at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Hoosick Falls.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 30, 2019