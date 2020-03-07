|
|
Donald John Mylott, 86, formerly of Pleasant Street, passed away February 25, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation. Donald was born in Rockingham, VT on January 26, 1934 the son of the late Andrew Vincent Mylott and Hazel Elida Russell. He received his early education in Cobleskill, NY schools, the Varney Bushell School and Oak Hill School in Pownal. Donald worked as a gardener at the Mt. Hope Farm for 12 years. He also worked for Bennington Display, Bennington Brush, Green Mountain Furniture and Cushman Manufacturing Company. Donald enjoyed gardening, flowers, house plants and animals especially ducks, geese and goats. Donald is survived by many cousins and an extended family of friends. A mass of Christian death and burial for Donald will be celebrated Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the family lot in Parklawn Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 10-11am prior to the mass at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 21 West Main Street Bennington, VT. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Donald's memory may be made to the , the or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 7, 2020