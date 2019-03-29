|
VT-Donna E. Bink, 69, died Wednesday, March 27 at the home of her son, David, surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born on June 9, 1949 in Cherry Plain, New York. Donna was the daughter of Doris Teal and Jacob Bink. On April 1, 1967 Donna married Linwood Champine Jr. They moved to Vermont and together raised three sons, Robert, David, and Wayne Champine. Donna worked for many years at local businesses in Danby and Mount Tabor. Donna moved back to New York for several years before moving back to Danby to live with her son David and his two daughters. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing, Yahtzee, and spending time with her family. Most of all, Donna enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren, Brooke and Samira Champine of Danby, Dylan Champine of Waterbury, and her close friend Jean Trudel of Manchester.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby of Waterbury, VT, David of Danby, VT, and Wayne of Stuyvesant, NY. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, and her siblings Joyce (Fred) Moses of Petersburgh, NY, Elvia Corlew of Stephentown, NY, Lillian (Lee) Grandjean of Ballston Spa, NY, Lorraine Heath of West Sand Lake, NY, Melissa (Dan) Tierney of Newark, DE, and Philip Bink of East Nassau, NY. She was predeceased by four brothers, Richard, Wayne, Jacob Jr., and Kenny. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Spooker.
Keeping with Donna's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Cherry Plain, New York. Donations in memory of Donna can be made to the VNA Hospice of the Southwest Region at vermontvisitingnurses.org.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 29, 2019