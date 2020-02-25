|
Donna M. Adler, 72, passed away on Friday, February 21, at the Bennington Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bennington. VT after a brave battle with cancer.
Donna was born on March 19, 1947, in Hoosick Falls, NY, daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Fleming) Andrew. She was a graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School. She married Frederick "Rick" Adler on August 7, 1987, in Bennington, VT and is survived by Rick.
Donna's lifelong love of the ocean brought her and Rick to Rye Beach, NH for weekends every summer where they loved to spend as much time as possible at their camp. Here her children and grandchildren would visit when they could to spend time at the beach and around Grandma & Pop-Pop's nightly campfire.
Donna had a unique ability to make friends with her compassion and quick wit. She will be missed by so many people whose lives she touched.
Survivors include her husband Rick, her children Kimberly (Landry) Richburg (Michael) of Williston, VT, Kari
(Landry) Larkin (Ryan Schmoldt) of South Burlington, Vt, Kurt Landry (Heather) of Hoosick Falls, NY, her grandchildren, Kathleen and Jack Richburg, Jake and Andrew Larkin, Ryan, Marissa, Max Landry. She is also survived by her brother Leslie "Chip" Andrew, Keith Andrew (Kim), Ralph "Andy" Andrew, her sister Tina Berish (Steve) as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, February 25, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. Please join us for a celebration of Donna's life afterward at the American Legion on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. A memorial service and burial will take place in the Spring.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2020