Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
American Legion
Main Street
Hoosick Falls, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Adler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Adler


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Adler Obituary
Donna M. Adler, 72, passed away on Friday, February 21, at the Bennington Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bennington. VT after a brave battle with cancer.

Donna was born on March 19, 1947, in Hoosick Falls, NY, daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Fleming) Andrew. She was a graduate of Hoosick Falls Central School. She married Frederick "Rick" Adler on August 7, 1987, in Bennington, VT and is survived by Rick.

Donna's lifelong love of the ocean brought her and Rick to Rye Beach, NH for weekends every summer where they loved to spend as much time as possible at their camp. Here her children and grandchildren would visit when they could to spend time at the beach and around Grandma & Pop-Pop's nightly campfire.

Donna had a unique ability to make friends with her compassion and quick wit. She will be missed by so many people whose lives she touched.

Survivors include her husband Rick, her children Kimberly (Landry) Richburg (Michael) of Williston, VT, Kari

(Landry) Larkin (Ryan Schmoldt) of South Burlington, Vt, Kurt Landry (Heather) of Hoosick Falls, NY, her grandchildren, Kathleen and Jack Richburg, Jake and Andrew Larkin, Ryan, Marissa, Max Landry. She is also survived by her brother Leslie "Chip" Andrew, Keith Andrew (Kim), Ralph "Andy" Andrew, her sister Tina Berish (Steve) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, February 25, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. Please join us for a celebration of Donna's life afterward at the American Legion on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. A memorial service and burial will take place in the Spring.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -