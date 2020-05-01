Donna Marie Shappy, 58, of Medford, passed unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Monday morning, April 13, 2020.
She was born in Rutland, Vermont, September 25, 1961, the daughter of the late Irving and Patricia (LeFrancois) Shappy. She and her wife, Margaret (Maggie) Miller have been together for twenty-two years. They married in 2010 and recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.
Donna was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1979, attended Johnson State College in Johnson, VT and studied marketing at Champlain College in Burlington, VT.
Donna's career began at Vermont Federal Bank in Burlington as Community Relations Manager supporting the states of NH and VT. She relocated to NH to be with Maggie and then parlayed her talent in community outreach programming to the nonprofit sector. Donna joined the American Cancer Society in 1998 as the Regional Executive for Development for the greater Lawrence, MA, and Southern NH communities. It was here where Donna fell in love with Lawrence and the surrounding communities.
Donna joined Central Catholic High School in Lawrence in 2000, as the Director of Institutional Advancement. While at CCHS, Donna led her team to many achievements, including successfully executing a capital campaign to fund an extensive school building project providing additional capacity for academic programs. Advancement Partners of Dublin, OH hired Donna as a management consultant in late 2004. She assisted secondary catholic institutions with strategic planning and development of enhanced fund-raising capabilities.
In 2007, Donna left her consulting position to join Nurtury in Boston, MA as Senior Vice President of Development, Marketing and Public Relations. While at Nurtury, Donna initiated a capital campaign to fund the construction of the Nurtury Learning Lab at Bromley-Heath in Jamaica Plain, MA. Although Donna left Central Catholic for five years to pursue other opportunities, the school remained close to her heart. She returned in 2009 as the Chief Advancement Officer. Donna and her team managed a capital campaign to fund the construction of a multi-purpose athletic field. In late 2019, Donna joined the Southern District YMCA in Exeter, NH as the Development and Community Impact Director. Although her time at the Y was short, she fell in love with the institution and its mission. Donna was invigorated by the people she met there; given more time, it is certain that many of her new colleagues would have become lifelong friends.
Donna was deeply committed to philanthropy and had an abiding passion for nonprofits. She had a special knack of touching people's hearts in furthering worthy causes, and time after time was able to inspire others to contribute funds necessary to accomplish important projects and reach goals to improve the communities in which she worked.
Donna was best known for her sense of humor and ability to tell an exceptional story. She had a wonderful laugh and was always the funniest person at any party. Those who knew Donna will describe her as witty and compassionate, with a tremendous zest for life. Although we feel pain and deep sorrow from Donna's passing, we are comforted by our memories of her sense of humor, generosity, energetic nature, and smile. Donna will be deeply loved forever by those who were lucky to have known her.
Donna is survived by her wife, Margaret F. Miller of Medford; her brother, Craig Shappy and his wife Sonyea Oliver of Ballston Lake, NY; nephew Alec Shappy and his wife Cheyenne of Dover, NH; nephew Zachariah Shappy of West Lebanon, NH; niece Chelsea Centurioni and her husband Dominick of Ballston Lake, NY; her brother-in-law Alexander Miller and his wife Rena Miller of Salt Lake City, Utah; niece Audrey H. Miller of Brookline, MA and nephew Alexander Miller Jr. of Hanover, NH, her sister-in -law Joan Miller of Stratham NH, niece Emily Miller of Portland, OR and nephew Peter Miller of Barrington, NH. She is predeceased by her parents-in-law Dick and Audrey Miller. Along with an incredibly special extended family and her many treasured friends, she leaves Aslan and Jacob her dear feline kids who were always at her side.
"Death lies on her, like an untimely frost, upon the sweetest flower of all the field." Romeo and Juliet- William Shakespeare
Due to the restrictions resulting from Covid-19 pandemic Donna's family has postponed services which will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA. http://www.paulcrogers.com.
"In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southern District YMCA, 56 Linden Street, Exeter, NH 03833, https://www.sdymca.org/donate to support Donna's former beloved place of employment and to celebrate her passion for philanthropy." If you have any questions please contact David A. Richards, Interim CEO at drichards@sdymca.org.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 1, 2020.