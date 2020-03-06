Home

Dorothy Ann (Gerken) Ertell, a longtime resident of Delmar, New York, died peacefully in the faith of the Lord Jesus Christ on 27 February 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was born in Bennington, Vermont in 1927, the daughter of Flora and Richard Gerken. She is predeceased by her parents, three brothers, and by her husband Glenn G. Ertell, with whom she was blessed with 48 years of married life. Surviving her are her children Christine Ertell (Jeff Hume), Karin Martin (Tim), Seth Ertell (Cindy), seven grandchildren and three great-grandsons.

Family wish to extend their deep gratitude to the warm, loving staff at Windsor Senior Living in Richmond, At Home Care Hospice (Richmond) for their sweet and caring services, Seniors Helping Seniors of Greater Richmond (especially Rose, Lurene, Celestine, and Michael) for the deep companionship they provided, and BrightStar Care Richmond for their careful attendance during difficult times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the Jubilate Singers at 85 Elm Ave. Delmar, NY 12054.

Memorial services will be handled by Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Delmar, New York. Online obituary may be visited at Blileys.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 6, 2020
