Dorothy F. Standish, 98, a resident of Hunt Street, passed away March 2, 2020 at Rivers Edge Community Care Home. Dorothy was born in Rutland, VT on July 11, 1921 the daughter of the late Louis and Julia Hattatt Baker and was a graduate of Burr & Burton Seminary, June 1938. Dorothy worked as an Inspector for Union Carbide for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Bennington and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, solving crossword puzzles, collecting teddy bears, was an avid reader and enjoyed playing rummy with her friends at Rivers Edge.. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Janice Senner and her husband George of Hinsdale, MA, her son Donald Dufresne and his wife Virginia of Bennington, brothers Augustine Baker of Pownal and William Baker of Shaftsbury, her sister Bette Kennedy of Maine, 4 grandsons, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Priscilla Prendergast, Evelyn Gauthier and Reginald Baker. Graveside services for Dorothy will be held Monday March 9, 2020 at 11am at Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Rivers Edge Community Care Home, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 5, 2020