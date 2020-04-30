Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Goodine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Goodine


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Goodine Obituary
Dorothy Goodhue Goodine, 97, of Waterville, Maine passed away April 24, 2020 from the inevitable effects of age.

Born on the family farm in Sidney, April 14th, 1923 to Evelyn May Dickinson and Martin Luther Goodhue. A graduate of Waterville High, she married LeRoy Goodine in 1941, founder, with Roy, of Elm City Photo Service in Waterville. Longtime residents of Shawmut, in their later years, they wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida and summered at their camp in Hartland. She was the queen of dominoes and was always looking for serious competition.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Johnson of Shaftsbury, VT; son, James (Gliselia) of Bennington, VT, son, John (Celine) of Fairfield Center, Maine; and brother, David (Arlene) of Unity, Maine. She will be missed by her 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A special niece Alberta Goodhue was her wonderful friend and companion for years. Dorothy was predeceased by Roy, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and son-in-law Lloyd Johnson.

A tremendous appreciation goes to the staff at Woodlands and Oak Grove for their dedication to elder care, and to Hospice.

A celebration of her long life will take place in the summer if Covid19 has subsided. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -