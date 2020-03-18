|
Dorothy C. Lay, 92, of Bennington and formerly of Pittsfield, MA, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 following a brief illness.
A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring. Contributions may be made to PEO International, a philanthropic and educational organization for women, with the purpose of providing scholarships to assist in the education of women, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Bennington, VT. The obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 18, 2020