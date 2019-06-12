Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Dorothy McGraw Obituary
Dorothy McGraw, a longtime resident of School Street and more recently of Centers for Living and Rehabilitation, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Bennington, VT on November 16, 1928, the daughter of Thomas and Marietter (Sweet) McGraw. She attended North Bennington Elementary School. Dorothy was predeceased by her sister Lillian. Dorothy's family and home were her main interest.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, Vermont 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on June 12, 2019
