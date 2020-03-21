|
|
Dorothy Wreatha King, 98, of North Greenbush, NY, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green, Cohoes.
She is survived by her children, Pamela LaCroix (Gerald, dec'd) of Pownal, Vt., David (Denise) King of Sand Lake and Meredith (Stanley) Adler of North Greenbush; grandchildren, Aaron (Kim) Blakeman, Christy Blakeman, Also survived by great grandchildren Great Grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harold King, grandson, Justin Adler and great grandson, Nathan Blakeman.
In deference to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 So. Swan Street, Albany, NY 12210 or to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements provided by the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home. www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 21, 2020