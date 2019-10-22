Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Earl F. "Butch" Hunt Jr.

Earl F. "Butch" Hunt Jr. Obituary
Earl F. "Butch" Hunt, Jr. 69 passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, New York on Wednesday evening October 16, 2019 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25 at 1 pm at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to The SVMC Cancer Crusaders or VNA and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont in care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences and view complete obituary please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 22, 2019
