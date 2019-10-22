|
Earl F. "Butch" Hunt, Jr. 69 passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, New York on Wednesday evening October 16, 2019 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 25 at 1 pm at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to The SVMC Cancer Crusaders or VNA and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont in care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences and view complete obituary please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 22, 2019