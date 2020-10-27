Edgar E. Lemieux, 96, a longtime resident of Robinson Ave in Bennington died Friday October 23, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington surrounded by his family.
He was born in Fitchburg, MA August 11, 1924. He was the son of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Caissie) Lemieux. Edgar received his education in Bennington.
Mr. Lemieux was a WW II veteran having served in the United States Army. He served with the 88th Blue Devil Division in Italy. In 1950 he was activated into the Korean Conflict. He later served with the Vermont National Guard.
He married the former Patricia Fraher at Saint Francis de Sales Church on May 17, 1958. Mrs. Lemieux died June 3, 2010.
In earlier years Edgar was employed by his father in the brick business. He later was employed as a truck driver at St. Johnsbury Trucking and retired from Holmes Transportation in 1985. For 35 years, Edgar worked with his son Craig in the lawn care business.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 13, the VFW Post 1332 and the Bennington Lodge of Elks # 567. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church where he served as an usher. Edgar enjoyed deer hunting, traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Michael G. Lemieux and Bonnie LaTour of Bennington and Craig A. Lemieux and his wife Kelly of Bennington. Three grandchildren, Carson A Lemieux, Michaela M. Lemieux and Haley E. Lemieux. Along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Pauline Torrey and four brothers, Leon, Albert, Arthur and Aime Lemieux.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday October 27, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Elks service will be offered at 6:30 p.m.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday October 28, at 10:30 a.m. with a prayer and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.
The burial with military honors will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Edgar E. Lemieux may be made to either the Vermont Chapter of the American Cancer Society
or Sacred Heart School through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
