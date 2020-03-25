|
|
Edna Dennis Robinson passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.
Edna was born April 6, 1920, in Albany NY, the daughter of Royce L. Dennis and Ada Kirby Dennis. She attended schools in Hoosick Falls and resided in Hoosick Falls for her entire adult life.
On December 23, 1938, Edna was married to Carlton W. Robinson and they resided on Ball Street for over 40 years. They have one son Allan, his wife Donna, and grandson Brett Robinson, all residing in Oneida NY.
Edna was employed at various local stores before joining the cafeteria staff at Hoosick Falls Central School in 1961. She enjoyed her many years at HFCS, especially seeing students progress through their high school experience. Edna was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls and was at one time active in the Philathea Society, Women's Society and church choir. Church activities were an important part of Edna and Carlton's life together.
Edna is predeceased by her husband Carlton in 1982 and sisters Ruth and Mildred.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mahar Funeral Home and the family advises there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 25, 2020