Edna Irene Prouty, age 91, a resident of Bennington, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was born in Hoosick Falls, NY on September 1, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Verna (Moon) Russell. She received her education in Bennington schools. She married Ralph E. Prouty on March 29, 1947. They had been married for 69 years when Mr. Prouty died in 2016. During World War II, Edna had been a member of the Bennington County Civil Air Patrol as a radio operator.
Over many years, Edna had been a singer in the choirs at Bennington Methodist Church and the Shaftsbury Methodist Church as well. She was currently a member of Second Congregational Church in Bennington. She was a lover of all animals, especially her cats. Edna enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Edna is survived by her three children: James (Meridyth) Prouty of Pittsboro, NC, Kathleen (Gary) Hamilton of Bennington, and Robert (Michele) Prouty of Warminster, PA. She leaves six grandchildren: Susan Loncar, Jay Prouty, Amanda Prouty, Joshua Prouty, Tara Lovell and Jonathan Ryan, as well as six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a good friend and caretaker, Dorothy Behan. She is predeceased by her husband, and brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington. Interment will follow in Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington. There are no calling hours scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 1, 2019