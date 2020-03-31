|
|
Edward Charles Bortell, 64, a resident of Pleasant St. in Bennington died Friday March 27, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born in Bennington, VT. October 7, 1955. He was the son of the late Charles E. and Gabrielle M. (Boutin) Bortell. Eddie received his education in Bennington where he attended Sacred Heart School and later graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School in 1974.
In earlier years Ed was employed at Beshara's Market in Bennington.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a Boston Red Sox fan and an Arizona Cardinal football fan.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda Moxley and her husband John and Marie Ralston and her husband Keith. A brother Ralph Bortell and his wife Barbara all of Bennington. Along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Pamela Merrow.
Due to the recent health concerns with the Corona Virus there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A graveside service will be held at the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Edward Charles Bortell may be made to the Bennington Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 31, 2020