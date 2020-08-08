Edward G. Taylor, 94, passed away on July 25, 2020, in the Town of Hoosick, formerly of Elmira Heights, NY. He resided on Carey Avenue with his daughter Debbie Myers. Edward was the husband of the late Dorothy (Miller) Taylor.



Edward was born on April 10, 1926, in Elmira, NY, son of the late Charles and Mytle (Higgins) Taylor. Edward was a veteran of the United States Navy serving form 1943-1951. He was employed by the Village of Elmira Heights in the highway department. He was with the fire department in Elmira Heights for over fifty years and was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Historical Society both in Elmira.



Survivors include his daughter Debbie, sons Thomas (Marlene) Taylor of Waterloo, NY, Eugene Taylor of Las Vegas and Mark (Lilly) Taylor of Elmira, NY, also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be Tuesday August 11 at 11:00 am in the Wood Park on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coffee for Vets, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.



