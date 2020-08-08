1/
Edward G. Taylor
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. Taylor, 94, passed away on July 25, 2020, in the Town of Hoosick, formerly of Elmira Heights, NY. He resided on Carey Avenue with his daughter Debbie Myers. Edward was the husband of the late Dorothy (Miller) Taylor.

Edward was born on April 10, 1926, in Elmira, NY, son of the late Charles and Mytle (Higgins) Taylor. Edward was a veteran of the United States Navy serving form 1943-1951. He was employed by the Village of Elmira Heights in the highway department. He was with the fire department in Elmira Heights for over fifty years and was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Historical Society both in Elmira.

Survivors include his daughter Debbie, sons Thomas (Marlene) Taylor of Waterloo, NY, Eugene Taylor of Las Vegas and Mark (Lilly) Taylor of Elmira, NY, also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday August 11 at 11:00 am in the Wood Park on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coffee for Vets, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved