Edward 1940 - James 2019 Helgert, II Edward James Helgert II, 79, a resident of Gage Street in Bennington passed away peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019 doing what he loved best, driving, having a cigarette and heading to Stewarts for coffee.
A memorial service will be held at The Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Thursday December 19, at 1:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 16, 2019