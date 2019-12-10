Home

Edward R. Waite Obituary
Edward R. Waite, 62, of Manchester, VT passed away on Saturday, December, 7, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on May 1, 1957 at Putnam Memorial Hospital, to the late Donald R. and Dorothy (Sculley) Waite of Arlington, VT. Edward graduated from Arlington Memorial High School, Class of 1975. FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Edward will be held at Hanson Walbridge & Shea-Arlington Chapel, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00AM at 4596 VT-7A, Arlington, VT. Interment will follow at St. Columban's Cemetery in Arlington. A reception will follow the burial for family and friends to share their personal history and stories of Edward at the Arlington American Legion Post 69, 54 Legion Rd, Arlington, VT 05250. Visiting hours at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea funeral home will be held Friday evening, December 27, 2019 from 6 to 8pm when the family will be in attendance. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Edward's memory may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea-Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences and to view the complete obituary, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 10, 2019
