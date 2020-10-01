1/1
Edward William Fletcher
1951 - 2020
Edward "Ed" William Fletcher, 69 of Stamford, VT died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

He was born in Trenton, NJ on August 28, 1951, the son of Edward William and Lois (Dansbury) Fletcher. He attended schools in Hamilton, NJ.

Ed was a veteran of the US Navy 1969-1973. Last employed by Dufour, Inc. as a school bus driver in Bennington, VT and North Adams, MA. Ed's proudest moments as a driver were the times that he drove the Mt. Anthony Wrestling team to matches and their many championships.

Survivors include his son, James of Essex, VT, daughters Lisa of Hamilton, NJ, and Julie of Trenton, NJ. His long-time companion and whom he made his home, Brenda Rondeau of Stamford, and her children, Jason Rondeau of Rising Sun, MD and Stacy Walker of Fort Worth, TX, his sisters Roseann (Dan) of Grafton, NY and Shirley and former wife Kathy of Trenton, NJ. He is also survived by two special girls, who he adopted as his own grandchildren, Aubrey and Jessica of Fort Worth and many nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 1, 2020.
