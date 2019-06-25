|
Eagle Bridge - Elaine A. Peters, 75, of Eagle Bridge, passed away Friday night, June 21, 2019 at the South Western Vermont Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born May 4, 1944 in Bennington, she was the daughter of Edward and Alice (Eddy) Peters.
Elaine graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1962 and went to work for Owlkill Farm and eventually worked for Stanley Tools in Shaftsbury, VT in many capacities retiring in 2002 after 27 years of service.
Elaine enjoyed going for long rides in the car and had a fondness for horses. She would often pull over to watch them, sometimes sharing an apple or two. She was a friendly, good-natured person and loved to joke around with people. Elaine was fond of fishing and mowing her lawn, ever so precisely, while she could. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her great niece and nephew, Maddie and Jack. Elaine was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Cambridge.
In addition to her parents and adopted parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley (Peters) Mathers, and Joyce Hitchcock; a brother, Walter Susee, Jr.
Elaine is survived by her longtime friend, Francoise T. Matte of Eagle Bridge; 2 sisters, Audrey Getty of Maine and Joan Kliner of Florida. She is also survived by a nephew, Roger (Danielle) Mathers and many other nieces and nephews; grand niece and nephew Madeline and Jack Mathers, and many other grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge with The Very Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating. Interment will follow at Center White Creek Cemetery in White Creek.
Memorial contributions in memory of Elaine may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge, NY 12816.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 25, 2019