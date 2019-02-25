|
Elaine Marjorie Pulver, 94 a longtime resident of Bennington passed away peacefully on Thursday February 21, 2019 at Crescent Manor Care Center following a brief illness. Elaine was born in Peterborough, NH on February 5, 1924 , she was the daughter of William and Marion (Cook) Turner.She married William H. F. Pulver at the First United Methodist Church on February 26, 1942, he passed away on November 9, 2007. Throughout her life, Elaine enjoyed raising and caring for her horses and attending horse shows , she was a "stay at home mom" who enjoyed her home. She leaves her son William J. Pulver of Bennington, daughters Annette Cutler of Bennington and Dale Holland of Colorado, her sister Betty Burdick of Bennington, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Charlene Ann Pulver in 1957, brother Roger Mattison and sisters Berneice Kelley and Florence "Micki" Rode. At Elaine's request there will be no formal service , please honor her memory in your own way. She and Bill will be laid to rest along with their daughter Charlene in Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home , 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2019