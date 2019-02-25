Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Pulver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Marjorie Pulver


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Marjorie Pulver Obituary
Elaine Marjorie Pulver, 94 a longtime resident of Bennington passed away peacefully on Thursday February 21, 2019 at Crescent Manor Care Center following a brief illness. Elaine was born in Peterborough, NH on February 5, 1924 , she was the daughter of William and Marion (Cook) Turner.She married William H. F. Pulver at the First United Methodist Church on February 26, 1942, he passed away on November 9, 2007. Throughout her life, Elaine enjoyed raising and caring for her horses and attending horse shows , she was a "stay at home mom" who enjoyed her home. She leaves her son William J. Pulver of Bennington, daughters Annette Cutler of Bennington and Dale Holland of Colorado, her sister Betty Burdick of Bennington, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Charlene Ann Pulver in 1957, brother Roger Mattison and sisters Berneice Kelley and Florence "Micki" Rode. At Elaine's request there will be no formal service , please honor her memory in your own way. She and Bill will be laid to rest along with their daughter Charlene in Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home , 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now