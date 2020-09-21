1/
Elizabeth A. Casse
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Casse, 91, formerly of Gage Street, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Muriel Johnson. She finished her career in mental health services, as a director, in a home for the mentally challenged. Elizabeth was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to Christian and Country Music and loved spending time with her family. Elizabeth is survived by her children Alena Sanusi (Sani) of Malaysia, Terry Casse of New Hampshire, JoElla Casse of New Mexico, Richard Casse, Jr. (Miriam Thompson) of New Hampshire, Joy Casse (Richard MacDonald) of NY, and Beth Casse of NY, additional seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Casse who passed away in 2016, her daughter Lucinda Lyon, her brother Walter Johnson and her sister Muriel Topping. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services currently. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved