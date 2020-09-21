Elizabeth Casse, 91, formerly of Gage Street, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Muriel Johnson. She finished her career in mental health services, as a director, in a home for the mentally challenged. Elizabeth was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to Christian and Country Music and loved spending time with her family. Elizabeth is survived by her children Alena Sanusi (Sani) of Malaysia, Terry Casse of New Hampshire, JoElla Casse of New Mexico, Richard Casse, Jr. (Miriam Thompson) of New Hampshire, Joy Casse (Richard MacDonald) of NY, and Beth Casse of NY, additional seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Casse who passed away in 2016, her daughter Lucinda Lyon, her brother Walter Johnson and her sister Muriel Topping. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services currently. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.