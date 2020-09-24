1/1
Elizabeth Bradley Benedict
1924 - 2020
Elizabeth Bradley Benedict died at home in Shaftsbury on September 17th, 2020.

Betty greeted almost every day, for over ninety years, with a smile and iron determination to get something accomplished. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 22, 1924 to Natalie Allen Bradley and Franklin Curtis Bradley. Her father was a small business owner and her mother took care of everything else. She learned at an early age that women were powerful and assumed from then on that she could do whatever she set her mind to. She graduated from Vassar College in 1944, during World War II, and moved to New York City to teach math at the Brearley School. She returned to New Haven to teach at her alma mater, the Day School, and marry Henry W. Benedict in 1946. She and Henry brought up their two boys, Brad and Ben, in the small town of Bethany, north of New Haven, where she was a member of the school board and volunteer extraordinaire. She retired in 1989, after over forty years of teaching, as the Dean of Faculty at what became the Hopkins School in New Haven. Her portrait hangs to the right of the main entrance of the school; one woman in a sea of men dating back to 1660. For all those years, there was rarely a day that she didn't rise before the rest of the household and drop into bed last at night.

Shaftsbury, Vermont became her home in retirement, her beloved husband having died in 1984. From Old Depot Road, she continued to explore the world, near and far, with unfailing curiosity. And, of course, she joined the Shaftsbury school board. She doted on her grandchildren Liza, Jared, Lincoln, and Margot, taking them on expeditions and attending school functions and athletic events.

Betty loved to learn as well as teach. She became computer-competent late in life, completing over 12,500 games of Scrabble and emailing friends and family cheerful updates. She couldn't resist a crossword puzzle. And, everywhere she went she spoke to people and asked questions. As the story goes, after getting an ice cream cone on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence she told another ice-cream lover that he looked like Joe DiMaggio, the legendary ballplayer. He replied that he was DiMaggio. They chatted amiably as they enjoyed their cones, overlooking the Arno, then went their separate ways, quietly content to have made another new friend.

She leaves behind a legion of loyal former students and colleagues, many friends, two loving sons Brad Benedict and Ben Benedict of Shaftsbury, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She lives on in the hearts of all as a model of the power of positive thinking.

Donations may be made to the Elizabeth Bradley Benedict Scholarship Fund, Hopkins School, 986 Forest Road, New Haven, CT 06515.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Mrs. Benedict made a mark on my life, I remember her so fondly. So grateful to have had her as my teacher many moons ago. Peace.
Kyra Jacobs Foster
Student
September 23, 2020
Recalling my days at Hopkins, Mrs Benedict is truly one of the shining highlights of my education and life lessons on the hill top. Her wisdom and kindness permeated every encounter. May her family find peace and strength during this difficult time. She was a mentor and friend to all that met her.

Ken Yanagisawa, MD, FACS
Hopkins Class of 1979
Ken Yanagisawa, MD, FACS
Student
September 23, 2020
To the Benedict Family-
My deepest condolences. Mrs. Benedict was one of my favorite teachers at Hopkins and a true friend to all her students. She was highly respected by all and carried herself with such class and dignity.
A true role model for any current Hopkins faculty member, alumni and student.
With deepest sympathy
Allan Vartelas 1976
Allan Vartelas
Student
September 23, 2020
Betty made me want to be a Math major in college, but when the class went into the 4th dimension in space, I switched to Economics. When I graduated I taught myself Fortran4 and was a freelance programmer at Yale carrying on my mathematical abilities. She also taught me speed math so I didn't bother with a calculator. Betty was a wonderful teacher and person!
Bunny Fazekas, DPH 1963
Student
September 23, 2020
I recall her always smiling and greeting students while at Hopkins. She was also a great teacher and I still like math. May she rest in peace! I offer condolences and deepest sympathies for her family, friends and colleagues.
John Boyd
Student
September 23, 2020
Mrs. Benedict was one of the finest human beings I have ever known. I will never forget the many extra help sessions that she gave me and the patience and kindness she showed at all times. She was one of the very best parts of my years at Hopkins. Thank you to her family for sharing her with her many students over the years!
Laurie Sachs
Student
September 23, 2020
Mrs. Benedict was one of my most favorite teachers at Hopkins. She taught me Geometry, and she also held some sort of advisory role for me, although I cannot remember exactly what that was. She was strict, but she was kind and fair. It has been many decades since I last saw her, and while I may not remember a darn thing about Geometry, I remember her voice and her cardigans and her goodness like it was yesterday. She was truly a special woman and I know she will be missed by family and friends alike. My life was enriched by hers. So thank you Mrs. Benedict, may you rest in peace.
Georgia Fiedler Ford Griscom
Student
September 23, 2020
Rest In Peace to a kind soul.
Much condolences to the Benedict Family.
Tiffanie McMillan
Student
September 23, 2020
Mrs. Benedict (I would never deign, even 30+ years out, to call her Betty) was an inspirational teacher; gentle and forceful in equal measure, kind-eyed and plain-spoken. I've never forgotten her and while her passing is sad, I'm pleased to read the details of her long and fascinating life.
Frank Carrano
Student
September 22, 2020
Betty was a true joy to work with, a model of wisdom, patience, and integrity
Tim Rodd
September 22, 2020
Betty was the sweetest, kindest, most delightfulI lady I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. she was truly “a lady”. Her husband, Henry thought so also. I feel so honored to be considered a friend. Only positive vibes emanated from her, may she Rest In Peace. Gerri giering. Woodbridge ct
Gerri giering
Friend
